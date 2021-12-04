Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 26.4% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TEI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.