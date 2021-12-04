Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

TEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Shares of TEG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 244.50 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 186.32 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.24. The company has a market capitalization of £167.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

