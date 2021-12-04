Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.83. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. 949,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

