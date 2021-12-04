Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 280.05 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.48. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

