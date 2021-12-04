Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 299,499 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $988.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

