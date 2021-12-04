Tether Market Capitalization Reaches $74.25 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion and $137.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.49 or 0.08263024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00064370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,542.84 or 0.98929914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01154278 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 74,157,654,134 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

