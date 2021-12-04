Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

