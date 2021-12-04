The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

