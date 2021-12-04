The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AZEK posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AZEK stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.38. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

