The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NTB stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.