The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.