The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.