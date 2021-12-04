The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

