The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 10%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.29. 94,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,605,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.