The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 10%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $7.29. 94,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,605,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
