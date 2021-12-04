The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Shares of RGA opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

