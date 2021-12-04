The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Nedbank Group stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
