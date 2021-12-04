The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

