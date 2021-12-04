The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew Sells 529,108 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 138.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $38,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.