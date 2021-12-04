The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.