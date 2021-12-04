The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

PNTG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 238,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $586.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.