The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.23.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Progressive stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

