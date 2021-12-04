The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Progressive stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

