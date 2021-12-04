The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

SHW stock opened at $342.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $347.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

