The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

About Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

