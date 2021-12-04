The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $321,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51. The company has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.