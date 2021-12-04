Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 5.5%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 1,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 651,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.