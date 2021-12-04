TheStreet Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

