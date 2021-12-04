Thomas D. Eckert Sells 1,300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,480.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,048.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,007.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,620.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $161,129,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

