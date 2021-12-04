Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $219.40 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

