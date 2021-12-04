Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 104,704 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:STM opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

