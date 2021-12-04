Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $238.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

