Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.71 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.