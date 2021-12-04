Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,259 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

