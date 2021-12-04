Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,168 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

SIGI opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.