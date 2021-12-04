Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,360 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $4,036,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $658.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $664.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

