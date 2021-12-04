thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.57 ($14.28).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.30 ($10.57) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.24 and a 200-day moving average of €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

