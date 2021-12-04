Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

