Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

