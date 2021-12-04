Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $15.93. Tilly’s shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 22,015 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

