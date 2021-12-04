Tokenomy Reaches Market Cap of $11.57 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $42,807.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00239127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.