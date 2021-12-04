Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Up 4.6%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.71 and last traded at $67.71. Approximately 10,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,389,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.