Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.93.

TD stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

