Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

