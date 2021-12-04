Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 8,202 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,402.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

