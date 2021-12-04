Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

