Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $544,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

FND opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

