Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAB opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $841.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

