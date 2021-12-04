TouchCon (TOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,104.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $63,104.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00373504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013562 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $771.48 or 0.01561615 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

