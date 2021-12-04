Tourist Token Trading 51% Lower Over Last Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $24,902.42 and $25.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.22 or 0.08291186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00083780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.47 or 0.99207339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

