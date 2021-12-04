Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

TSCO stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.